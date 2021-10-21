The Fountain Hills varsity swim team competed in the Saturday Night Fever Invitational last weekend. The race was held by the Rio Salado Swim Club, and more Falcon swimmers provisionally qualified for state with their results.
The boys 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay teams both qualified with times of 1:47.32 and 4:08.82, respectively. The 200-yard team shaved four seconds off its best time and consists of senior Josef Johnson and juniors Raith Trevena, JP Cahill and Gunnar Wise. The 400-yard team dropped 10 seconds from its time and have sophomore Brendan Davies in place of Cahill.
Wise and senior Grace Clark individually qualified for state. Wise swam a new PR in the 100 free event of 54.40, and Clark swam two new PR’s. She lowered her 200-IM by six seconds (2:33.81) and took 11 seconds off her 100-back (1:08.6).
The boys 200 IM relay team of Cahill, freshman Landon Betty, and seniors Ender Trevena and Vincenzo Caggiula finished just outside of two and a half minutes (2:32.71). Betty also swam a PR of 1:25.02 in the 100 free behind Johnson’s new PR (1:02.23) and Davies (1:03.95).
Johnson finished third on the Falcons’ roster for the 50 free (28.38), behind Raith (28.07) and Cahill (28.14), but ahead of junior Dylan Horsfall (30.58). Horsfall also finished the 100 breaststroke (1:29.20) behind Wise (1:09.58) and junior Space Kingphakorn (1:21.69).
The girls 200 free relay team of Clark, senior Kallista Johnson, junior Alexis Sommerschield and sophomore Elizabeth Franzone finished with a 2:06.51 time.
Sommerschield (31.30, 1:10.42), Johnson (33.0, 1:19.72) and Franzone (34.48, 1:14.25) all swam the 50 and 100 free events.
Senior Izee Butcher (1:15.22) swam the third fastest 100 free on the team, and junior Aly Wilson (32.50) set a new PR in the 50 free.
Head coach Patti Shultz said that the swimmers are finetuning little details from now until the state tournament. The Falcons have two meets this week. They travel on Thursday, Oct. 21, for a quad meet at Roadrunner Pool, and they have the PCDS invitational on Saturday, Oct. 23. The Invite will be held at the same facility that state will be later this month, giving the Falcons an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the venue.