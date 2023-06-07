Mia Duda is heading west toward Surf City. She’s following her dream and will play softball for the Golden West College Rustlers in Huntington Beach, Calif, next year.

Duda was the only returning senior on the Fountain Hills High School softball team this year. She was proactive in college searches, and thanks to her excellent junior year and club softball accomplishments, she was able to verbally commit to the Rustlers last October, before her senior season even began.