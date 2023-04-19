Pete Schermerhorn is joining Fountain Hills High School as the new head football coach. Schermerhorn brings over 30 years of coaching experience with him, and he will be at the high school at 6 p.m. today, Wednesday, April 19, for an information meeting.
Any middle or high school athletes who may be interested in playing football are welcome to come and learn more about Schermerhorn. He will provide updated information on spring workouts, summer schedules, summer camps and fundraising campaigns.
The meeting will be held in the high school’s Lecture Hall. Enter the main gate and walk straight back toward building “C.” Parents and players are invited to meet Schermerhorn and learn about his program.
There will be an informal meeting at Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers in Scottsdale on Wednesday, April 26, from 4 to 10 p.m. Schermerhorn will be there to meet community members, and the restaurant will give 20% of their sales to benefit the Falcon football program.
The Times will run an introduction for Schermerhorn in the coming weeks. Questions concerning the Falcon football program can be sent to fhgridironclub@gmail.com.