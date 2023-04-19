Pete Schermerhorn is joining Fountain Hills High School as the new head football coach. Schermerhorn brings over 30 years of coaching experience with him, and he will be at the high school at 6 p.m. today, Wednesday, April 19, for an information meeting.

Any middle or high school athletes who may be interested in playing football are welcome to come and learn more about Schermerhorn. He will provide updated information on spring workouts, summer schedules, summer camps and fundraising campaigns.