The Fighting Flock of Falcon Fury, also known as the Fountain Hills Marching Band, brought in an experienced and proven winner for next year. Jan Gardner will be the new band director at Fountain Hills, and he has 10 state championships to his name.

Gardner won nine championships for Arcadia high school, including the past five consecutive AZMBA (Arizona Marching Band Association) championships. In 2022, Gardner and Arcadia earned first place in both the AZMBA and ABODA (Arizona Band Orchestra Directors Association) state marching championship.