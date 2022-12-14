Girls basketball.JPG

Sophomore Kaylee Lewis scored a team high 16 points, including seven points in the fourth quarter, and the Fountain Hills High School girls basketball team outlasted San Tan Foothills 39-35 on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Falcons are now 3-2 ahead of tonight’s region game at Scottsdale Christian Academy.

The Falcons led 30-28 at the end of the third quarter, and Lewis scored all but one basket for the Falcons in the final quarter. Lewis had two three-point opportunities in the second half after getting fouled on offensive rebound putbacks, and she was also one of three Falcons to make a three-point shot.