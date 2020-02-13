After a string of late-season losses the Fountain Hills High School girls basketball had a strong week on the court, winning two games in a row.
The Lady Falcons’ first game last week was on Feb. 4 against Gilbert Christian. Fountain Hills came out on top in the close game, 33-31.
Two days later, on Feb. 6, the Lady Falcons played an away game against Coronado. Fountain Hills handily won the game by a final score of 56-25.
FHHS has two games on the schedule this week. The first was Tuesday, Feb. 11, against Arizona College Prep.
The second game for the Lady Falcons this week is at home Thursday, Feb. 13, against American Leadership Academy Gilbert starting at 5:30 p.m.
Gilbert Christian
The Lady Falcons got off to a slow start in their first game of the week, only scoring three points in the first quarter.
“Gilbert Christian was a really back and forth game,” head coach Mandy Baca said. “We didn’t come out with the greatest start, which has been an issue for us this year.”
Baca and her Falcons made some adjustments, though, and closed a 10-point gap to get them back in the game, which came down to the final seconds of play.
“The game came down to two free throws that Stephanie Lies hit,” Baca said. “Then, with a couple seconds left on the clock, we were able to play a good defensive set and stopped them from getting a shot off.”
Coronado
The Lady Falcons started their Thursday game against Coronado with a lot more momentum than their first game of the week.
Once again the Falcons’ press was a game changer.
“Our press rotated really well; I mean, we were 35-10 at the half,” Baca said. “About 20 of those points were layups off steals from the press. The guards really turned on the pressure and we kind of ran away with (the game).”