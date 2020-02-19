The Fountain Hills High School girls basketball team finished its last week of regular season play with a win and a loss.
The first game for the Lady Falcons was on Feb. 11 against Arizona College Prep. Fountain Hills ended with a win, 36-21.
Two days later, on Feb. 13, FHHS hosted American Leadership Academy Gilbert for the last game of the season. The Lady Falcons lost the game by a final score of 57-25.
Fountain Hills has one playoff game scheduled for this week. It was Tuesday, Feb. 18, against Holbrook.
If the Lady Falcons were victorious in that game they would play against Window Rock on Friday, Feb. 21, at a location still to be determined.
Head coach Mandy Baca said she was happy with her team’s performance in the two final games of the regular season.
“The team ended the regular season with two good showings,” Baca said. “We secured a place in the postseason tournament by defeating Arizona College Prep. As a team, we took care of the ball extremely well, especially down the stretch in the fourth quarter to hold on to the lead.”
The Lady Falcons’ game against Arizona College was also their Senior Night, where this season’s seniors were recognized.
“Our seniors are a great group,” Baca said. “They’ve each done an excellent job leading the team with positive energy, providing an example of work ethic and helping create a culture of competitiveness and cohesion.”
While Fountain Hills’ players didn’t pull off a win in their game against American Leadership Academy, they still succeeded in their personal goals.
“We had some team goals against ALA that included minimizing turnovers, handling ball pressure and being better on the defensive box-out so that they wouldn’t have as many second chance opportunities,” Baca explained. “I believe we improved in all categories, and it was good to have a very challenging game under our belts headed into state.”