It was a challenging week for the Lady Falcons on the basketball court.
On Jan. 28 the Fountain Hills High School girls basketball team played against American Leadership Academy Gilbert and lost 70-22.
Then, on Feb. 1 at home, the Lady Falcons hosted Holbrook and lost a closer game at 50-37.
Fountain Hills is on the road for three games this week, the first being Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Gilbert Christian.
Thursday, Feb. 4, the Lady Falcons will travel to Coronado, followed by a game at Arizona College Prep on Feb. 11.
Going into their game against ALA Gilbert, head coach Mandy Baca said that her team was more focused on effectively running their own plan than beating a team of year-round club players.
“We tried to focus on our game, just what we were doing,” Baca said. “I didn’t want the girls to go and be disappointed, so we focused on what we need to do correctly and tried to execute a little more.”
Baca said she thinks that the Lady Falcons were initially a little shell shocked by ALA but were able to gain some footing in the second quarter.
Still, Baca believes the team was not playing at its best through the full game.
“The consistency of play, it is still just wishy-washy,” Baca said. “This late in the season we really should be playing a solid game for three quarters to three and half.”
Sometimes this inconsistency in play can lead to the Lady Falcons getting themselves into a hole they cannot get out of.
“(Holbrook) was the opposite; we started out real well and then, during the second quarter, we dropped,” Baca said. “The third quarter, I don’t think we scored until the three or four minute mark. We ended up beating ourselves.”