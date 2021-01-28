The Fountain Hills High School girls basketball team is in for a tough battle for its 2021 season, but head coach Amanda Baca is feeling optimistic that her team will rise to the challenge.
One the of the biggest challenges facing the Lady Falcons this season is a lack of depth on the roster.
“We are small this season, in terms of number of players, but also in height. What we lack in those areas we make up with hard work and grit,” Baca said. “I do have two great seniors in Zoey and Syd, who bring experience and good, positive leadership both on and off the court.”
With a shortage of players, it is going to fall onto the Lady Falcons to play longer shifts more frequently. Baca has focused her practices on drills that will help condition the players.
“The girls are doing a great job getting in shape. With only a few subs off the bench, we have to be ready to play big minutes without our minds and bodies being tired,” Baca said. “They are working hard on mental toughness as well. This is always a work in progress, so we will keep building on the mental aspect of the game as well as trying to improve our defensive intensity.”
Another challenge that is facing the Lady Falcons and every other sports team in Arizona is COVID-19. Baca said that the athletes have been doing their best when it comes to sanitizing their equipment and court, and that she proud of their resilience during this uncertain time.
“I am proud of the way the girls have handled the uncertainty of the season thus far and the work they have dedicated to putting in to make themselves the best team possible, under the circumstances,” Baca said. “Although this year is a bit different, we will still look back and be proud of our efforts.”
The local ladies played their first game of the season Tuesday, Jan. 26, against Northwest Christian. Their next game is Jan. 29 against Camp Verde.