The Fountain Hills High School girls soccer season came to an end last Tuesday, Jan. 31. The Falcons finished higher than 14 other teams in the final conference rankings, and they won three of their last six games.

There was a different feeling to the girls team this year than last season. The Falcons were shorthanded both years, but they forfeited their last game last year and finished 0-10. The Falcons fought to the bitter end this year and went 3-9.