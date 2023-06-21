Cahill Replacement .JPG

Joseph Cahill III is following in both his parents’ footsteps and will be a legacy student at Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts next year. Known as “JP,” Cahill committed to continue his wrestling career with the Bears on Wednesday, May 10.

“I’d say 80 to 90 percent of my family lives back in Boston,” Cahill said. “The college I’m going to is not even 30 minutes away from my grandma’s house. Both of my parents graduated from Bridgewater, so it’s a huge deal that I’m going there.”