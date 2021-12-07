The Fountain Hills High School wrestling team began its season Tuesday, Nov. 30, with a competition against three section opponents. The Falcons had a good first showing, winning two of the three duals, and then this past weekend, the Falcons placed third at the Wickenburg Invitational Tournament.
The wrestlers traveled to Mogollon High School for the first varsity meet. Fountain Hills defeated Round Valley 60-24 before falling to Mogollon 48-27. Head coach Luke Salzman said he and his wrestlers found many areas to improve after their first matches but finishing the night with a big 66-3 win over Alchesay bode well for the weekend tournament.
Team duals took place on day one of the Wickenburg Invitational, Nov. 30, to determine the best of 16 teams. The Falcons opened with a 49-30 win over Poston Butte, which put Fountain Hills in the championship bracket. Everything seemed to be going well for the Falcons, until they found themselves down early in a third-place bout with Peoria High School.
Salzman said the upper weights got big wins that brought the Falcons back from a 24-0 deficit. Seniors Travis Trapani, Matt Chandler and JT Despain each won, but third place in the invitational came down to newcomer heavyweight Wyatt Mowers. Salzman called the junior “hungry,” and Mowers’ pin to tie the dual made the crowd and team go wild. Mowers’ win brought the Falcons from 39-33 to 39-39 with Peoria, and the Falcons won the dual on criteria.
“It was a great win and a great day as a team,” Salzman said. “The boys learned how much of a team sport wrestling can be and how fun it can get when the competition is close.”
Saturday was an individual bracket tournament to determine the best wrestler in each weight class. Five Falcons placed. Ty Jablonsky at 120 lbs. placed fourth, JP Cahill at 126 lbs. placed fourth, Tyler Flynn at 132 lbs. placed third, Gavin Furi at 138 lbs. placed fourth and Matt Chandler at 157 lbs. placed fourth.
The individual efforts solidified the Falcons’ third place finish, and the wrestlers brought a new trophy to the halls of Fountain Hills High School. The Falcons look to keep their intensity up in another two tournaments this week. The Falcons hosted a tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 7, after publishing, and they travel to Arizona College Prep this weekend for another tournament.