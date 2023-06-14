Alexis Ibarra showed great skill and talent on the court in 10 games for Fountain Hills High School this year, but her patience and resilience on the sidelines was just as impressive. She averaged 16 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Falcons, and she recently signed to continue her career with Yavapai College next year.

Ibarra played basketball for the Falcons in middle school, but she transferred to 6A Red Mountain and stayed there for three years. In her senior year back home, Ibarra got her mindset back on track, had the best season of her career, and got more colleges to notice what she can do.