The Fountain Hills High School baseball team continued its winning streak with a 4-3 win over Chino Valley and an 8-0 win over American Leadership Academy – Ironwood this past week. The Falcons have now won four in a row, and six of their last seven games.

“Trying to win every game that we play. I say that all the time,” head coach Bob Langer said. “We just try to win every game with quality at bats, good pitching, defense. Our pitching’s coming along real well, we still need to get better hitting and we need to play a little better defense, but yeah we’re moving in the right direction.”