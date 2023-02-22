Boys basketball (1).JPG

The Fountain Hills High School boys basketball team didn’t give Payson any hope in the second half, and they sent the Longhorns home after beating them 53-36. Senior Luke Bloedel scored 10 of his team-high 14 points in the second half, and he dunked the basketball in the final seconds to put more emphasis on the win over his school’s biggest rival in the playoffs.

“So much excitement, so much energy,” Bloedel said. “The stands were packed. It’s the last home game of the season. When I dunked it, just feeling the eruption and feeling everything shake around me was just the most surreal feeling. I hope I can recreate this feeling one day.”