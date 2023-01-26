out, and now they’ve won two in a row. Junior Erin Hooley had a hat trick and the Fountain Hills High School girls soccer team beat Anthem Prep 4-0 last Friday, Jan. 20.
“They’ve gelled as a team,” head coach Malcolm Cutting said. “That’s the key. They believe, and they believe in each other.”
The Falcons only had one game last week, so they emphasized one-on-one scenarios in practice all week. The Falcon forwards may not have substitutes, but they outran the defense all night and had four shots on goal in the first half alone.
The Falcons’ defense held strong most of the game and didn’t allow a goal for the second straight game. Senior Jordan Pena didn’t return to the game after halftime, so a defense led mostly by underclassmen had more of a challenge. Still, they got the job done.
“We held a lot more scrimmaging during practice so we can get a feel of one-on-one instances,” junior Stella Grieco said. “We also keep talking about how we have to communicate and pass with a purpose. That’s a real big issue for some of our defensive players, making sure you’re finding an open pass or an open lead way to something and not just kicking it.”
The Falcons kept the ball on Anthem Prep’s side of the field most of the time, and Hooley got on the board for the first time with 14:47 left in the first half. The Eagles responded by pressuring the Falcon defense for the rest of the first half, but the Falcons survived and added to their lead in the second half.
The Falcons adjust their formation based on what they think will work in that moment and Cutting had sophomore Sara Dethlefs move up from center to front before Hooley’s first goal. Hooley and junior Hailey Chandler were coming close to scoring, and the extra pass lane from Dethlefs opened up the defense for easier scoring.
“[Their defenders] weren’t moving together, so they were able to split them and have an open shot,” Grieco said.
Hooley added to her tally nine minutes into the second half when her shot slid under the goalie’s fingers to give the Falcons a 2-0 advantage. Hooley’s third goal came with 22:07 left, and Dethlefs added another for good measure with 8:31 left to play.
Hooley was the Falcons’ leading scorer last year with two goals. The only other Falcon to score was Peyton McAloon, and she only had one goal last year.
Hooley scored her fifth goal of the season last Friday. Chandler and Dethlefs each came into the game with two goals scored, and Dethlefs added her third.
“It's just been great to see everyone grow and improve and get a lot better throughout the season,” Dethlefs said. “We've been working really hard at practice to get to that point.”
The Falcons are feeling confidence they haven’t felt in two years. The defense has performed well in the last two games and the three underclassmen defensive starters have all built up more confidence in their role on the field.
“I think it's giving them a little bit more comfortability in the back,” Dethlefs said. “And again, just back to communication. We've been working on that a ton. That really helps in defense, especially.”
The Falcons hosted Northwest Christian (5-3) after press time this past Monday, Jan. 23. The Falcons will celebrate Jordan Pena during senior night tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 25, when the Falcons host Highland Prep (1-7) at 4 p.m.
The Falcons host Scottsdale Christian Academy (3-5) next Friday, Jan. 27, at 4 p.m., and they’ll end their regular season at home next Tuesday by hosting Madison Highland (0-7) at 4 p.m.