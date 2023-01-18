Boys Basketball (1).JPG

The Fountain Hills High School boys basketball team steamrolled through their competition last week. The Falcons scored their most points in a single game in years when they scored 81 points on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and then they outdid themselves with 85 points at home on Thursday, Jan. 12.

The Falcons scored 80 points in one game last year, and they’ve scored 80 points or more only 11 times in the last 10 years before last week’s games. The Falcon’s offense was firing on all cylinders when they beat Camp Verde 81-38 and Wickenburg 85-38 this past week.