Senior Jeneya Boone keeps her eye on the ball at practice ahead of the Falcons’ season opener on Tuesday, Aug. 29. (Independent Newsmediat/George Zeliff)

The Fountain Hills High School volleyball season starts soon, and the players and coaches are grinning with excitement. The Falcons have more seniors on the team this year than the last two years combined, and almost all the upperclassmen have multiple years of varsity experience.

The Falcons open the season by hosting ALA-Ironwood on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m., and then they host Payson on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m.