The wrestling season is winding down but, at this point in the run, head coach Luke Salzman said he is happy with the progress his Falcons are showing.
On Wednesday, Feb. 17, for example, the Falcons took on a new program from Eastmark High School and earned a resounding victory.
“We had a great showing, winning nine out of the 10 matches,” Salzman said. “the guys were fired up and ready to go.”
That momentum continued on Feb. 20, when the Falcons wrestled teams from Holbrook and Miami, once again earning some commanding victories.
“The boys once again took care of business and won seven out of 11 matches,” Salzman continued. “The guys have been working on getting their endurance up by running more every day after a meet and practice, and it is showing.”
The Falcons were led on the day by senior Dom Flynn, who is resting at a comfortable 9-0 for the season. According to Salzman, Flynn’s leadership stems from more than his performances on the mat.
“[He] has gotten the team to buy in to hard work and working together as a team to improve,” Salzman added.
The hope is that this effort continues to pay off through the team’s final stretch of regular-season outings.
The Falcons travel to Tempe Prep today, Feb. 24, at 4 p.m. and will host Willcox tomorrow, Feb. 25, at 4 p.m. The Falcons will remain home Feb. 27, when they host the team from Tempe at 10 a.m.
The local squad will head to Tempe Prep again on March 2 for a 4 p.m. outing, then Northwest Christian for the final match of the regular season on March 3 at 5 p.m.