It was a very busy week for the Fountain Hills High School wrestling squad, taking part in three competitions in a matter of just four days.
As noted by head coach Luke Salzman, however, the Falcons are always eager to get in some good competition and, thankfully, all three of last week’s matches were home, meaning the local grapplers didn’t also have to compete with road fatigue.
According to the schedule, the Falcons hosted Miami and Tempe Prep on Feb. 10, San Tan Foothills on Feb. 12 and the team from Benjamin Franklin on Feb. 13.
Salzman said the Falcons had a few cobwebs early on in the week, but they managed to shake them off as the matches kept coming.
“After losing some close matches [against Miami and Tempe Prep], the boys got together and agreed they needed to work a little harder, be ready and more conditioned for the second half of the season,” Salzman said. “The next two duals we wrestled tough; the boys came out and got the job done Friday and Saturday.”
At this point in the season, Domonick Flynn is leading the flock with a 7-0 record in the 152 weight class. In the coming weeks, Salzman and his staff hope to see Flynn and his teammates add even more wins to their season totals.
“We head into the second half of our season, four weeks left before the state tournament,” Salzman continued. “These guys know, especially with the mask wearing, that they need to be in extra good condition.”
The Falcons take on Eastmark High School at home today, Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m. and welcome Holbrook this Saturday, Feb. 20, for a 10 a.m. match. Next Wednesday, Feb. 24, the Falcons travel to Tempe Prep for a 4 p.m. outing.