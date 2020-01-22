The Fountain Hills High School wrestling team competed in a large eight-team multi dual meet this week that will affect the team’s ranking in the February sectional tournament.
On Jan. 15 the grappling Falcons traveled to American Leadership Academy Gilbert and competed in four duals, going 2-2 overall.
Fountain Hills came out on top against Alchesay High School and San Tan Foothills High School but fell short to Arizona College Prep and Benjamin Franklin High School.
The Falcons are competing in another large dual meet with nine schools this week. The meet is today, Jan. 22, at Mogollon High School starting at 3 p.m.
Coach Luke Salzman said he was happy with his young team’s performance at the past week’s meet and believes that the results will only get better as his team gains experience.
“Our new guys continue to improve and work hard but, a lot of the time, we are getting out-matched on experience,” Salzman said. “It is a tough sport and takes time and hard work. Our team is young and willing to put in that work.”