The Fountain Hills High School wrestling team continues to improve as the Falcons wrap up their regular season.
On Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 the grappling Falcons traveled to Heber to compete in the 31st annual Rocky Nelson Mogollon Invitational.
This Saturday, Feb. 8, FHHS wrestling will return to Mogollon for the sectional tournament, beginning at 6 a.m.
Head coach Luke Salzman said he was happy to report that wrestlers like Travis Trapani, Gavin Furi and JT Despain earned some big wins las weekend.
“We had two of our wrestlers make the podium Saturday and place in the 18-team tournament,” Salzman said. “Heavyweight Hector Leon wrestled a great tournament and picked up a fourth place finish overall. He is really coming around at the end of the season and wrestling well. Junior Dom Flynn had the highest finish, placing third overall in the 152-pound weight class when he beat Gabriel McKenney from Arizona Lutheran High School, 7-5.”
Salzman said he is hopeful that Fountain Hills will send a few of its wrestlers to the state tournament following the upcoming sectional showdown.
To qualify for state, a wrestler needs to place in the top four in their weight class.