The Fountain Hills High School wrestling team is off to a strong start this season, competing in two meets this past week.
The Falcons’ first meet of the season was on Jan. 22 against San Tan Foothills, which they won. Fountain Hills’ second meet was a dual meet on Jan. 23 against Globe and Chandler Prep. FHHS triumphed over both opponents.
The grappling Falcons only have one meet this week on Jan. 30, which will be a rematch against Globe and Chandler Prep, but will also include the team from Miami.
Coach’s comments were unavailable as of press time.