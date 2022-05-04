The Fountain Hills High School golf team played its last home match of the season at Desert Canyon Golf Club last Monday, April 25, and the team played again last Wednesday at Lone Tree Golf Club. Currently, senior Alex Schafer holds the No. 10 ranking in Division III and is in position to go to the state tournament.
In their last home game, freshman Savannah Miller tied 15th place with 50, and sophomore Tom Tiebert finished 17th with 51. Senior Brendan Muhs tied for 18th place with 52 and freshman Meg Milashowski came in 20th with 59.
Alex Schafer finished third with 37, and sophomore Ethan Schafer finished seventh with 41. Ethan is ranked No. 26 in the state and has a chance to join his older brother at the state tournament if he can reach the top 15.
According to head coach Bob Buczek, only the averages from a golfer’s best seven matches are counted for state rankings. The Falcons played their ninth match of the season at Lone Tree Golf Club, and the Schafers continued to make a push for state.
Alex Schafer tied for first with 35, and Ethan Schafer finished third with 36. Tiebert tied 12th place with 47, and Muhs and Miller both tied 14th place with 48.
The Falcons have two more matches before state. They play Phoenix Country Day School today, Wednesday, May 4, at 3:30 p.m. at the Camelback Golf Course. This Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, the Falcons will compete in a two-day tournament to wrap up the regular season.
The Falcons will play 18 holes each day of the Metro Invitational Tournament at Sun City Country Club. The state tournament will take place on Monday, May 9, and Tuesday, May 10, at the Catalina course in Tucson.