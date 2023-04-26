Golf.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School golf team had back-to-back matches last week and will have another pair of back-to-back matches this week. The Falcons will play their final home match today, Wednesday, April 26, and tee off will be at 3:30 p.m.

Head coach Bob Buczek plans to play all his Falcons in the season finale. There are no seniors on the team, but Buczek encourages people to come out for the first hole and support the team.