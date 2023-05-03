Golf.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School golf team ranking has varied from No. 16 to No. 18 this year and head coach Bob Buczek hoped they’d be able to make the state tournament as a team since the top 17 squads went to state last year. Buczek found out on Monday, May 1, that only the top 15 teams will be advancing this year.

A few schools around the state that had teams last year were not active this year, and the smaller pool affected how many make state. The Falcons fell back to No. 18 while other schools improved their scores this past weekend, and they only have this week to move back into postseason position.