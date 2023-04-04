Golf.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School golf team came in second place in both their matches last week. The Falcons finished one stroke behind the winning team on Wednesday, March 29, and they have placed second in all five of their matches so far this season.

“We’re so close to winning an overall match,” head coach Bob Buczek said. “It’s just one or two holes that someone messes up, we’ve got to learn to control that, otherwise we would’ve won maybe three of the matches. We’re really close to getting there, and I think as we keep practicing and playing, we’re going to start seeing those results really fast now. I think the team has come together really well.”