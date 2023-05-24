Golf.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School golf team celebrated the end of its season with two fun matches. The Falcons showed their parents how much they improved this season at the family scramble last Wednesday, May 17, and they played in the Big Brother, Big Sister “Tee Up For Kids” Topgolf Tournament for a second year in a row last Saturday, May 20.

The Falcons have won the Topgolf Tournament both years they’ve entered. Juniors Ethan Schafer and Thomas Tiebert finished first and second overall this year. After a long and hot spring season, the Falcons ended the year on a high note.