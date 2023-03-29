Golf.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School golf team took second place in its third match of the season, and junior Ethan Schafer placed first overall among all four teams. The other match in Payson last week was cancelled due to snow.

The Falcons traveled to Encanto Golf Course on Wednesday, March 22. Phoenix Christian took first place, Fountain Hills took second place for the third straight match, and Arizona Lutheran and Basis Phoenix took third and fourth place, respectively.