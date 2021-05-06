The Falcon golf team ended the regular season on a strong note, taking first place at an event hosted out of Camelback Golf Club on April 27, besting teams from Horizon Honors and Phoenix Country Day School.
The local squad was scheduled to play one more regular-season match on Saturday, May 1, but elected to take the time off to enjoy prom.
The Falcons’ recent match was played on the tough Padre Course at Camelback, with the team earning a net score of 16 over par through nine holes of play.
Alex Schafer led the way for the Falcons with a +1 outing, followed by Ben Danko at +4, Jacob Trimble at +5 and Ethan Schafer at +6. It was noted that the teams had a nice surprise earlier in the day, warming up behind professional football players Odell Beckham and Saquan Barkley.
With the state tournament scheduled for May 10-11 in Tucson, the Falcons have some time to get in plenty of practice rounds before bringing the season to an end. The local squad goes into the tournament with three athletes currently ranked in the top 15 out of a total 485 players in 3A. This includes Alex Schafer (11th), Ethan Schafer (12th) and Ben Danko (15th).