Schafer

The Fountain Hills High School golf team wrapped up its regular season last week. The Falcons were close but were ultimately left outside of the state championship team competition. Junior Ethan Schafer, ranked No. 35 in the league, represented the Falcons as an individual in the championship match after press time this past Monday and Tuesday, May 8-9.

Schafer and head coach Bob Buczek headed down to Tucson for the state competition. The Falcons spent their last week in a four-team competition last Tuesday, May 2, and they played against 16 other teams in the Metro Invitational Golf Tournament to end the season this past weekend.