With the 2021 golf season drawing to a close, the Falcons have qualified for the state tournament. That event will be hosted out of Tucson on May 10-11.
Before breathing a sigh of relief and preparing for the final showdown, the local golf squad had a pair of regular season events to play through this past week.
First up was a match on Wednesday, April 21, which saw the Falcons playing three teams out of McDowell Mountain Golf Course. The wind provided some additional competition this outing, with gusts topping 20 miles per hour. In the end, the Falcons took fourth place overall, but it was a very close match. The local squad missed the third place spot, which went to Phoenix Country Day School, by a single stroke. The gap to second place, which went to Valley Christian, was a mere four strokes. Scottsdale Prep took top honors on the day with a net team score of +2.
For the Falcons, highlights included Ethan Schafer at +3 and Ben Danko at +4.
On Friday and Saturday, April 23-24, the Falcons hit the road to Prescott to take part in the High Desert Invitational. This was a 27-hole event hosted out of Antelope Hills.
The Falcons had a strong showing at this large event, taking third place out of a field of 19 teams. Scottsdale Prep took top honors on the day, with Valley Christian coming in second place.
Three Falcons also managed to finish in the top 20 out of nearly 100 participants. Ethan and Alex Schafer were part of a five-way tied for 13th place while Ben Danko took 18th overall.
Highlights on the first day of play (nine holes) included Ethan Schafer at -1 with two eagles, Alex Schafer at +1 with an eagle and Jacob Trimble at +5.
Playing 18 holes on day two, Ben Danko finished at +1 on the day with Alex Schafer shooting at +6.