The Fountain Hills High School golf team fell to Rancho Solano Prep and Glendale Prep last Thursday, April 21. The Falcons also hosted their final home match of the season at Desert Canyon Golf Club this past Monday, April 25, after press time.
Senior Alex Schafer and sophomore Ethan Schafer finished in the top five at the April 21 event. Alex came in fourth with 40, and Ethan took fifth with 41.
Senior Brendan Muhs and sophomore Tom Tiebert tied for 12th place with 50. Freshman Savannah Miller finished 15th with 62.
Out of 527 eligible players, Alex Schafer is ranked 35th and Ethan Schafer is ranked 77th. Tiebert is ranked 191st, and Muhs is ranked 226th. Miller 426, freshman Meg Milashoski is ranked 449, and sophomore Benjamin West is ranked 461.
The Falcons are ranked 31st out of 63 teams after seven matches. After their eighth match this past Monday, the Falcons have two more. They play Gilbert Christian and AZ College Prep today, Wednesday, April 27, at Lone Tree Golf Course at 4 p.m. The last match of the regular season is next Wednesday, May 4, at Camelback Golf Club at 3:30 p.m.
“The community support has been amazing for our golf program,” head coach Bob Buczek said. “With most sports you have football, baseball, soccer fields/courts to play on. Golf, we have to hope our community will support our kids. Desert Canyon had definitely stepped up, allowing us to practice and play matches for both middle and high school teams. Eagle Mountain has also given us great support with practice and hosting a match. Fire Rock and We Ko Pa have given us practice time. Without everyone’s support, we wouldn’t have a golf program in Fountain Hills.”