The Fountain Hills High School girls soccer team started the 2021 season in the gauntlet, with two challenging games this past week.
The Lady Falcons’ first game of the season was on Jan. 19 against AZ College Prep. FHHS won the game by a final score of 4-2.
Fountain Hills’ next game was on Jan. 21 against Valley Christian, which they also won, 3-2.
This week the Lady Falcons have three games on the schedule. The first was on Monday, Jan. 25, against Northwest Christian.
Fountain Hills’ next game is Thursday, Jan. 28, against Veritas Prep. Finally, the Falcons’ third game of the week is on Jan. 30 against Benjamin Franklin High School.
Returning head coach Ken Waterbury said he was happy to see his team rise to the challenge that faced them in their first two games.
“The two games against AZ College Prep and Valley Christian gave us two very tough early tests,” Waterbury said. “What I loved the most about the games was the fight the girls showed and the desire to win the game. Both AZ College Prep and Valley Christian were very well coached, drilled and talented, but our character and work ethic were the difference.”
Waterbury said the entire Lady Falcon squad contributed to the two wins.
“Some key stats from the first two games include four goals for Ashby Owen (three against ACP, one against Valley Christian), one goal and four assists for Parker Sweet (goal against ACP and two assists in each game) and central defender Lindsey McMahon scored two goals against Valley Christian, each coming on great set pieces,” Waterbury said. “Lastly, freshmen Jeneya Boone earned her first two wins in goal, making 11 saves and allowing four goals over two games.”