The Fountain Hills High School girls soccer team lost 6-0 to Benjamin Franklin High School last Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Falcons are fighting an uphill battle this season, but there is still plenty of optimism around the team.

The Falcons allowed three goals in quick succession during the first 20 minutes of the game, but they settled down and didn’t allow another score in the half. The Falcons also started the day with nine eligible players, and a tenth player joined the day of the match.