The Fountain Hills High School girls soccer team had hopes of finishing the regular season with a seven-game winning streak, but the Lady Falcons came up just short.
On Feb. 4 Fountain Hills traveled to Scottsdale Preparatory Academy for the final game before the postseason. The Lady Falcons lost the match, 3-1.
Now in the playoffs the Lady Falcons have one game on their schedule for the week. The match was Tuesday, Feb. 11, against Safford.
If Fountain Hills was victorious in that game then they will play in another playoff match on Saturday, Feb. 15, against a to-be-determined opponent at a to-be-determined location starting at 2 p.m.
In their match against Scottsdale Prep the Lady Falcons found themselves playing with wider gaps between teammates.
“Scottsdale Prep did a good job of spreading the field and we quickly started playing their game with lots of openings all over the field,” head coach Ken Waterbury said. “We struggled to cover the ground when we were not on the ball and conceded a goal from a shot 25 yards out, which the goalkeeper was able to get her hands on but unable to keep it out.”
Fountain Hills was eventually able to score a tying goal with Ashby Owen scoring for the Falcons heading into halftime. After the break, though, a foul from the Falcons gave Scottsdale an easy goal.
After that goal Scottsdale switched from being on the offensive to playing a defensive game.
“Scottsdale Prep took the opportunity to slow the game down and defended really deep. To their credit, we had a tough time chasing the game and the girls grew more frustrated trying to break through,” Waterbury said. “Ultimately, it became too much to overcome on our off day and Scottsdale Prep was able to win the game 3-1.”
Waterbury said that it is not the ideal way to end the season but added, “it’s hard not to be proud of an overall great season, finishing 10-2 and securing a place in the state playoffs.”