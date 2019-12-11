The season seems to be off to a solid start for the Fountain Hills High School girls soccer team.
The Lady Falcons got things rolling with their first game of the season on Dec. 3. FHHS played against Phoenix Country Day School and won 5-0.
The next match for the Falcons was on Dec. 5, this time against American Leadership Academy Gilbert. Fountain Hills pulled off a closer victory this time, winning 4-3.
Girls soccer only has one match on the schedule for this week. The match is tomorrow, Dec. 12, away at Wickenburg starting at 4 p.m.
PCDS
New head coach Ken Waterbury said he was very happy with how his team performed in its opening game, skipping any early-season jitters.
“The girls settled into the game extremely well,” Waterbury said. “Lindsey McMahon led the way out of the back and very rarely gave the opposition any clear looks at goal. Kai Ward played well in goal and recorded the shutout with eight saves on the game.”
While Phoenix Country Day School struggled to break the Falcon defense, the Falcon offense had no problem putting on the pressure.
“On the other side of the ball Morgan Solomon recorded the game-winning goal at the very end of the first half and the girls countered well in the second half with a goal from Parker Sweet and a hat trick from Ashby Owen,” Waterbury said. “The girls closed the game out 5-0, winning against a very good PCDS squad.”
ALA Gilbert
Waterbury says that Thursday’s game initially started off strong, with the Lady Falcons taking the lead.
“The game started extremely positive with an early 2-0 lead, but unfortunately the sharpness on the ball slipped and we failed to dictate the game,” Waterbury explained. “After a couple of errors we let them get back into the game and went into the half tied 2-2.”
Despite the stumble the Lady Falcons never allowed themselves to fall out of the match.
“It became a back and forth game, with Fountain Hills going up 3-2 and then conceding to level 3-3 in the second half,” Waterbury said. “The girls continued to fight and found a way to score the game-winning goal with about 15 minutes to play. The girls finished well defensively and were able to grind out a 4-3 win over a well-organized ALA, even when we found ourselves not at our best.”