There was no mistaking who the winners were in the Fountain Hills High School girls soccer team’s match this past week.
The Lady Falcons were on the road last Thursday, Dec. 12, to face off against Wickenburg. Fountain Hills won the match handily, 9-0.
The final regular game of 2019 for the Falcons was yesterday, Dec. 17. FHHS played Northwest Christian.
The team will also be playing in an invitational this Friday, Dec. 20, at Quail Run Park, located at 4155 E. Virginia St. in Mesa. After that, they get a brief break from play heading into 2020.
Wickenburg
In such a high-scoring game, there were plenty of opportunities for the Lady Falcons to build their stats up in last week’s match against Wickenburg.
“Ashby Owen added another three goals to her stat sheet and now has seven goals and two assists through her first three games,” head coach Ken Waterbury said. “Morgan Solomon added her third and fourth goal while team caption, Rori Smith, added her second and third goals of the season. Also getting on the score sheet were first time goal scorers, senior Sarah Brown and Freshman Peyton McAloon.”
Waterbury says that his team dominated the match from start to finish, which allowed him to experiment with some different lineups.
“Overall, the girls showed a look of attacking prowess and the ability to dictate games,” Waterbury said. “The game also gave us the opportunity to look at different set-ups going forward and should have built some confidence going into their next game against defending state champions, Northwest Christian High School.”
The Lady Falcon soccer squad is now 3-0 for the season.