Girls Soccer (1).JPG

The Fountain Hills High School girls soccer team keeps building up its resume. Two weeks ago, the Falcons scored their first home goal in over a year, and last week, they got their first win since 2021.

“We’re pretty ecstatic,” junior Erin Hooley said. “We’re super pumped for what’s to come and what our next game is going to be like…I think we are getting together as a team more, and working as a team, and I think we’re just figuring out some stuff we’ve been struggling with, but we’re getting it together now.”