The Fountain Hills High School girls basketball team had a split week, winning against Gilbert Christian and falling to Pusch Ridge.
The Lady Falcons’ first game of the week was on Jan. 16 against Gilbert Christian. FHHS won this close game in the final moments, 46-43.
Fountain Hills’ next game was on Jan. 18, down in Tucson against Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. The Lady Falcons fell to the Lions by a final score of 51-22.
This week the girls basketball squad has two games on their schedule, with the first being yesterday, Jan. 21 against Coronado.
The second game is tomorrow, Jan. 23, against Arizona College Prep. The game is away and will start at 7 p.m.
Looking back over the past week, head coach Mandy Baca described the game against Gilbert Christian as “one of those nail-biters that you love to win and hate to lose.”
Baca also believes it was one of the team’s best games this season.
“That was probably our strongest game we have played as a team since the first game of the season,” Baca said. “We were missing Mia Renner, so we knew that we were going to have to pick it up and I think everybody did just that.”
Even though she believes that every Lady Falcon stepped up that game, there are a few players that Baca thinks stood out in particular.
“I think Sydney Loyet pulled a lot of weight for us, she had 19 points,” Baca said. “She also hit two clutch free throws there at the end to put the nail in the coffin. Zoey Lipps also stepped up. She had 10 points and I thought she did a really good job on defense.”
Comments from the coach on the Pusch Ridge game were unavailable as of press time.