The Fountain Hills High School girls basketball team made the playoffs for the first time in three years this winter. Last year, the Smith sisters gave the Falcons a chance to win in nearly every game. Sophomore Seilah Smith was doing her best without her older sister to start this year, and then the Falcons got another pair of sisters to push them into the playoffs.

Alumnus Soleil Smith spent most of the season assisting and cheering from the bench. Seilah was the primary point guard for the Falcons throughout most of the season, and she averaged 11.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.6 steals per game.