After an eventful season full of ups and downs, the Fountain Hills High School girls basketball team fell in the first round of playoffs on the road. The girls faced all sorts of challenges just to get to the playoffs last Wednesday, Feb. 15, and No. 10 Chinle ended their dream of a Cinderella season.

The No. 23 Falcons left Fountain Hills at 8 a.m. to several hours up to Chinle, and they arrived back home around 1 a.m. the next day after losing 68-35 on the road. The Falcons played a close first quarter and were only down 12-16 afterwards, but they couldn’t keep up with the Wildcats.