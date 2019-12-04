The Fountain Hills High School girls’ basketball team started off the 2019-20 season well with a solid win for the home season opener.
Fountain Hills basketball played against Scottsdale Christian Academy on Nov. 26 and won 36-21.
The Lady Falcons have three games this week. The first was on Monday, Dec. 2, against Paradise Honors and the second was Tuesday, Dec. 3, against St. John Paul II Catholic.
The third and final game of the week is this Friday, Dec. 6, away at Show Low starting at 5:30 p.m.
Head coach Mandy Baca said she is thrilled to start the season with a win but added she sees plenty of room for the team to make some improvements.
“A win is always good, especially the first one out the gate,” Baca said. “I do think we came out a little tight and a little nervous, which is expected. It was the first game and the first home game, but overall I think our effort is there.”
Both teams got out to a slow start, only scoring nine points each in the first half of the game. Coming into the second half, however, one Lady Falcon in particular seemed to light the spark that got the team going.
“Mia Renner stood out as very good leader,” Baca said. “We had a little trouble scoring in the first half but Mia came out in the third quarter and she had the first three buckets of the quarter. That was big and gave us momentum.”
Looking forward to this week’s trio of games Baca said she wants her team to continue moving toward being as united on offensive as they are on defense.
“Defensively I was happy; offensively we have some stuff to work on as far as flow and continuity,” Baca said. “But overall I am happy with where we’re at. And again, I am always happy with a win.”