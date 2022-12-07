Girls basketball.JPG

Fountain Hills High School girls basketball team members did not have the home opener they envisioned last Wednesday, but they did get a big win on the road the day before. After the split week, the Falcons’ record moved to 2-2.

The Falcons beat Benjamin Franklin High School 54-27 on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and fell 54-41 to Gilbert Christian on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Falcons only scored over 50 points once last year, and they had three players in double figures against the Ben Franklin Chargers.