The girls basketball team has a challenging road ahead, but despite their late-season fall in the rankings, they’ve proven to be a team on the rise. The Fountain Hills High School girls basketball team (13-9) won seven of their last nine regular season games, and they played No. 10 Chinle in the first round of playoffs yesterday, Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The Falcons went from No. 20 to 26 in the rankings, and then worked their way up to No. 20 again. They fell to No. 23 in the final rankings after a two-point loss to No. 4 Bourgade Catholic.