It was a challenging week for the Fountain Hills High School girls basketball team as the Lady Falcons suffered another two loses.
The local squad’s first game last week was on Dec. 9 against Odyssey Institute. FHHS fell to their opponent by a close final score of 38-32.
The second game of the week for the Lady Falcons was on Dec. 13 against Northwest Christian. The Falcons also lost this match, 53-43.
Fountain Hills only had one game this week, which was against Payson on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Head coach Mandy Baca said she thinks her team’s biggest challenge right now is confidence in their game.
“At Odyssey we just couldn't score and Northwest Christian was a more solid group effort, but both games were lost because we turned the ball over too many times,” Baca explained. “Our defense is getting better, and rebounding both games was pretty solid.
“Overall, we need to be a little more patient on offense and trust our skills.”