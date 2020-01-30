Like many of the other Fountain Hills teams this past week, The Fountain Hills High School girls basketball squad split its two games.
On Jan. 21 the Lady Falcons were at the Fort McDowell Recreation Center, where they hosted Coronado. Fountain Hills won the game, 49-25.
Then, on Jan. 23, FHHS travelled to play Arizona College Prep, where they lost a close game by a final score of 39-33.
This week Fountain Hills has two games lined up. The first was Tuesday, Jan. 28, against American Leadership Academy Gilbert.
The team’s second game will be on Saturday, Feb.1, when the Lady Falcons will host Holbrook at home with the game starting at 4:30 p.m.
Coronado
Even though the Coronado game was technically a home game, the Lady Falcons played at the Fort McDowell Recreation Center and found that crowd to be just as welcoming as at the Fountain Hills High School gym.
“Playing at Fort McDowell was really cool, it was definitely an experience,” Head coach Mandy Baca said. “There was a good crowd and the energy was high. I think the girls really enjoyed it.”
Coronado is a smaller program than Fountain Hills and the Lady Falcons had little trouble controlling the game.
To keep her players focused, Baca tried out a new goal system.
“We started having quarter goals instead of an overall game goal,” Baca said. “So the girls were focused on hitting those quarter goals every time and I think that kept them more on task.”
AZ College Prep
The Lady Falcons’ second game of the week was a different experience with a narrow outcome.
“It was a close game but we blew it,” Baca said. “We played two quarters very well and then two quarters not so well.”
In the first quarter Fountain Hills only put two points on the scoreboard. The second and fourth quarter the Falcons scored points in the double digits but, again, in the third quarter the team only put up three points.
“When you do that and have to dig yourself out of a hole, it doesn’t matter how good the other team is, it’s tough to come back,” Baca said.