Girls basketball.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School girls basketball team found its rhythm late and fell on the road to Scottsdale Christian Academy 36-24 last Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Falcons averaged over 41 points per game through their first five games, but they struggled on offense and only scored four points in the first half of this outing.

“Their defense wasn’t super smothering, it was good but it wasn’t anything we couldn’t handle,” Falcons head coach Amanda Baca said. “We just didn’t come ready to go. We scored four points in the first half. We held them to 13. I was very proud of our defense, but you can’t win a game when you score four points in the half, and still we gave ourselves a chance.”