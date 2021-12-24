The Fountain Hills High School girls basketball team lost to San Tan Foothills 37-25 on the road on Monday, Dec. 14. Senior Soliel Smith led the Falcons with 13 points and three three-pointers. Smith had seven rebounds, two assists and six steals as well.
Freshman Seilah Smith put up eight points in the losing effort and grabbed five rebounds and five steals. Senior Michaela Quintana scored four points and added three rebounds. Junior LJ Holland led the team with eight rebounds, senior Star Camacho had five steals and three rebounds.
The Falcons were shorthanded more than normal, and their only bench player of the game was freshman Shania Rivera. Rivera only played 12 minutes, but she grabbed one offensive and one defensive rebound in her limited time.
This was the last regular season game of 2021. The Falcons will play in the Epic Tourneys New Year’s Classic presented by Chandler Prep from Dec. 28-30. The Falcons return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 4, when they host Payson at 5:30 p.m.