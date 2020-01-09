The Fountain Hills High School girls basketball team ended a three-day tournament on a high note with a win after struggling in the previous games.
Beginning on Jan. 2, the Lady Falcons’ first game of the tournament was against American Leadership Academy Queen Creek. FHHS lost 52-41.
The next matchup was on Jan. 3 was against San Carlos. The Lady Falcons lost again, this time by a final score of 55-44. Later that day, FHHS went up against Agua Fria and fell to them 46-32.
The final game of the tournament was on Jan. 4 against Safford. The Lady Falcons finally found a rhythm, going on to win by a score of 35-26.
The Lady Falcons just had one home game this week. It was Tuesday, Jan. 7, against San Tan Foothills.
Head coach Mandy Baca said that the number one problem that is holding her team back is unnecessary turnovers.
“We have to take better care of the basketball,” Baca said. “In these games our turnovers were in the twenties. Ideally, we want that number to be 15-17.”
Baca believes that her team’s nerves contributed to the high turnover rate.
“I think it is a little bit of nerves; they don’t seem to quite trust their skills yet,” Baca said. “I mean, they have the skill, they just don’t trust it. Then we get nervous, then we rush and there is no need to.”
Overall, Baca said she believes that her team can recover from a rocky first half of the season.
“I feel like we are growing and I think that win (against Safford) will be a good motivator moving